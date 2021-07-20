HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

HEXPOL AB (publ) stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. 73,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507. HEXPOL AB has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

