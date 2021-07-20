Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Acquires 58,294 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 239.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,294 shares during the quarter. CIT Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of CIT Group worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after acquiring an additional 762,474 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,148,000 after acquiring an additional 531,380 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CIT Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after acquiring an additional 103,203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,046,000 after buying an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,108,000 after buying an additional 131,948 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,577. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIT. increased their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

