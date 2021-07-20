Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies makes up 1.0% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 558,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -103.05 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $45.22.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $2,173,841.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,128.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,882 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,709. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

