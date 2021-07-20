Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Sells 1,240 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded up $5.96 on Tuesday, hitting $466.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,327. The business has a fifty day moving average of $441.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

