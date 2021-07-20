Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Takes $1.74 Million Position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned 0.18% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSAH. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSAH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,007. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

