Highwoods Properties (HIW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.540-3.660 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.54-$3.66 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HIW opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

