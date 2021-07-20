Hikari Power Ltd Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 5.0% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.98. 78,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $190.34 and a 52-week high of $286.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.19.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

