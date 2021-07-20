Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. Hill International shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 167,182 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.28 million, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,000. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hill International by 28.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hill International during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill International during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hill International by 165.0% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 1,179,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

