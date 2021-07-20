Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 4.1%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.33. 4,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,882,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 96.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

