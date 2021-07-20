HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS HLTRF remained flat at $$13.99 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.38. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

