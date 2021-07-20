Hoge Finance (HOGE) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $30.23 million and approximately $489,428.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.00738207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

HOGE is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 406,746,737,089 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

