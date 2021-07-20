Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 14,696 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 951.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,915,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Teleflex by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $375.10 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.50.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,994. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

