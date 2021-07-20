Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 139,077 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $223.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

