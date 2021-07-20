Holocene Advisors LP Buys 61,662 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,662 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Flowserve worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

