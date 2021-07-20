Holocene Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Globe Life at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,904.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,072 shares of company stock worth $24,437,361. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Globe Life stock opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

