Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 32,606 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

NYSE:UNP opened at $214.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $167.57 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

