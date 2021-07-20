Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 278.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,654 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after acquiring an additional 910,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,687,000 after buying an additional 125,035 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after buying an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,616,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LEG opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

