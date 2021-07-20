Holocene Advisors LP Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 472.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,103 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Murphy USA worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,963,000 after acquiring an additional 753,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $38,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,971,000 after purchasing an additional 268,176 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 196.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 241,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $16,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.05 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $192,544.52. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,018 shares of company stock worth $569,145. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

