Holocene Advisors LP Has $7.06 Million Stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Datto worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $470,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,195 shares of company stock worth $7,043,938.

Datto Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.