Holocene Advisors LP Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 259.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 199,686 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Continental Resources worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,551 shares of company stock worth $1,770,946 over the last three months. 82.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLR stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.66.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

