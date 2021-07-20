Holocene Advisors LP Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $510,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $19,971,447 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

