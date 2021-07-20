Holocene Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 226.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 81,749 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $285,564,000 after acquiring an additional 105,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

NYSE LVS opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

