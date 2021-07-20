Holocene Advisors LP Invests $7.14 Million in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Assurant as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Assurant by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Assurant by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Assurant by 42.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $151.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.65 and a 52 week high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

