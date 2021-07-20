Holocene Advisors LP Invests $7.15 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,102,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000.

Shares of OLLI opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

