Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 62,239 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 500.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Leidos worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Leidos by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leidos by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,873,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $36,436,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Leidos by 9.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after acquiring an additional 221,781 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

