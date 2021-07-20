Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 51,462 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $24,143,000. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $189,870,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $293,181,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF stock opened at $140.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $150.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

