Holocene Advisors LP Sells 196,521 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 196,521 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $247.25 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

