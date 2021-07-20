Holocene Advisors LP Sells 477,544 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 477,544 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Carter’s worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Carter’s by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $6,154,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.