Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.03 Million

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report $137.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.40 million to $139.70 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $121.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $547.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.00 million to $559.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $566.00 million, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $573.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.65. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 461,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 36,491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.