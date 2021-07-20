Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.03 Million

Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report $137.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.40 million to $139.70 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $121.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $547.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.00 million to $559.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $566.00 million, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $573.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hope Bancorp.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.65. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 461,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 36,491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.