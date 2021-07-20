HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0019

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $321,653.85 and $824,891.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012680 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.25 or 0.00751466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.