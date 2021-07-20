Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $697.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

