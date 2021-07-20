Horizon Protocol (HZN) Achieves Market Cap of $4.20 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $36,341.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00099704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00139700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,927.11 or 0.99881713 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

