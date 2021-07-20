Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRZN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $40,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 112,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,542.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

