Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,923 shares of company stock worth $2,525,755. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

