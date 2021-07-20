Howdoo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $298,881.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Howdoo has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $298,881.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00046341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.86 or 0.00752076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 472,902,035 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.