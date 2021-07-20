HRT Financial LP Acquires 10,185 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 147.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,098 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.05% of Perficient worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Perficient by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,654 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Perficient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Perficient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Perficient stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $84.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.98.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.