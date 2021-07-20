HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 100,000 Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTPYU. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,080,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,074,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,048,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,406,000.

Shares of RTPYU stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

