HRT Financial LP Buys New Holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $22,388,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $7,960,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $5,970,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $4,975,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $2,488,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDACU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

