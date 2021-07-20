HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 100,320 Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMKRU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

