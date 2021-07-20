HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 5,067 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

GPN opened at $186.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

