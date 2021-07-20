HRT Financial LP Has $1.02 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 203.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Albemarle by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Albemarle stock opened at $178.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.83. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $192.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

