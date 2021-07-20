HRT Financial LP Invests $1.01 Million in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.39% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVFB. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,681,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

SVFB opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.