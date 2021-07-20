HRT Financial LP Invests $1.02 Million in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.