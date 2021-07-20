HRT Financial LP Makes New $1 Million Investment in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSAQU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $197,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $498,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSAQU opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

