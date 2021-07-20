HRT Financial LP Purchases 69,220 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,220 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 54,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 86,883 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after buying an additional 1,353,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 37,310 shares of company stock valued at $183,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLC. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

Shares of ENLC opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 3.54.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

