HRT Financial LP Raises Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 233.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,688 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in EchoStar by 8.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in EchoStar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in EchoStar by 9.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.