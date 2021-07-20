HRT Financial LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

HRT Financial LP decreased its position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,693 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Seven Oaks Acquisition were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVOKU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Seven Oaks Acquisition stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

