HRT Financial LP Takes $1.01 Million Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.