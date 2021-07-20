HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 154,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,693,124 shares.The stock last traded at $27.05 and had previously closed at $26.79.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.