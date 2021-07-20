Hubbell (HUBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY21 guidance at $8.20-8.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell stock opened at $187.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $129.58 and a 12 month high of $201.06. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.